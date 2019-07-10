

LISA ANN (WEAVER) LEWIS passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 8, 2019. Lisa was born May 4, 1967, in Charleston.

She lived in Marmet until she was 11, and moved to Cross Lanes where she lived the remainder of her life. She was a longtime member of the Cross Lanes UMC.

Lisa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John and Ruby Weaver, and her maternal grandparents, Thomas and Virginia Smith.

Lisa is survived by her husband, Gordon Wyatt Lewis III; son, Jordan Wyatt Lewis; and daughter, Ollvia Weaver Lewis, as well as parents, John Richard and Katherine Smith Weaver. Other surviving family are her sister, Susan Weaver Parrot (Mike), nephew Griffin, and niece Virginia, Also grieving are Lisa's mother and father-in-law, Marie and Gordon Lewis of White Sulphur Springs, as well as her husband's large family.

Lisa is a graduate of Nitro High School and Marshall University. She worked in the banking industry as a VP with Huntington Bank. Lisa was past President of C.L.R.A. She was a small business owner.

Lisa enjoyed being involved in her children's school and activities. Her greatest accomplishment in life are her two children and her greatest pleasure in life revolved around caring for them. Lisa is much loved and missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha - Charleston Humane Association or the .

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, located at 8233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019