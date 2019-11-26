Home

POWERED BY

Services
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave.
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Pratt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Gaye Pratt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Gaye Pratt Obituary

LISA GAYE PRATT, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2019, at the age of 65.
Her father, Gay Tudor; sister, Gina; and husband of 43 years, Jeff, preceded her in death.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Phyllis Tudor; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Angela Pratt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Mike Becker of Corydon, Iowa; and grandchildren, Anna Reese and Tripp of Myrtle Beach, and Alyvia, Josey, Tate, and Jack of Iowa. She is also survived by her brother, Chris Tudor, and sister, Jana Tudor. Lisa leaves behind her beloved dogs, Shelby, Tank and Zeus, and cat, Ming, who will miss her greatly.
Lisa retired this past summer from Boone Memorial Hospital. She worked as an x-ray technician for 45 years.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Tim Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lisa's name to Boone Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -