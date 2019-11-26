|
|
LISA GAYE PRATT, passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2019, at the age of 65.
Her father, Gay Tudor; sister, Gina; and husband of 43 years, Jeff, preceded her in death.
Lisa is survived by her mother, Phyllis Tudor; son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Angela Pratt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and Mike Becker of Corydon, Iowa; and grandchildren, Anna Reese and Tripp of Myrtle Beach, and Alyvia, Josey, Tate, and Jack of Iowa. She is also survived by her brother, Chris Tudor, and sister, Jana Tudor. Lisa leaves behind her beloved dogs, Shelby, Tank and Zeus, and cat, Ming, who will miss her greatly.
Lisa retired this past summer from Boone Memorial Hospital. She worked as an x-ray technician for 45 years.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 27, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with Tim Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Boone Memorial Park, Madison.
Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Lisa's name to Boone Animal Rescue Coalition (BARC).
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 26, 2019