Home

POWERED BY

Services
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
(304) 595-2561
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
COOKE FUNERAL HOME
600 Old Fort Street
Cedar Grove, WV 25039
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Waugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Jane Waugh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Jane Waugh Obituary

LISA JANE WAUGH, 50, of Belle, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Proctor McGraw and Gary Richard Waugh.
She is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove. Burial will follow the service at Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Waugh family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now