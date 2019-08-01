|
|
LISA JANE WAUGH, 50, of Belle, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Division after a long illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mabel Proctor McGraw and Gary Richard Waugh.
She is survived by a host of family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove. Burial will follow the service at Ward Cemetery, Ward.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home Saturday.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Waugh family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019