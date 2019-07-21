

LISA RICE - CARNEY 50, of Tornado, went home to be with the Lord, where she reunited with her beloved mother in heaven, on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston.

Lisa was born in Barberton, Ohio, to Earl Franklin Hacker and the late Glenda "Sue" Patterson Hacker.

Lisa was a member of the St. Albans High School, class of 1986, and went on to receive a Business Administration degree from West Virginia University in 1990. She was a long-time office manager of Capitol Development, Incorporated, in St. Albans. Lisa was a follower of Christ and a member of the Teays Valley Church of God of Scott Depot.

Lisa was preceded in death by her mother, "Sue" Hacker. Lisa is greatly mourned by surviving loving husband, Daniel Carney; son Nicholas Rice of Hurricane; daughter-in-law to be Brittany Ferrebee, of Clay; daughters, Abigail Rice of Hurricane, Madison Carney of Philadelphia, Kamrynn Carney and Brooklyn Carney, both of Hurricane; father, Earl F. Hacker of Tornado; sister, Stacy Mobley (Ted) of Hurricane; brother, Bradley Hacker of Tornado; niece, Bella Mobley; nephew, Parker Mobley. Also surviving are many other special nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Lisa not only touched the lives of her immediate family members, but was considered family to the greater Hurricane community. She has taken the role of football mom to many, and served Redskin Nation with pride for nearly two decades. Her passion for supporting her "dozens" of football sons with her cowbell could only be matched by her dedication to her daughter's gymnastics endeavors with her camera. Her children are her living heart and soul. Her sacrificial nature made the world we live in a better place, while her generous heart and loving spirit will be sorely missed by all.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, at the Teays Valley Church of God, 185 Connection Point, Scott Depot, with Rev. Melissa Pratt officiating.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the church, to join in honoring her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Inc., 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

The family also asks that we, as individuals, always give more than we receive, as Lisa lived to serve others.

