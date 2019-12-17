|
|
LISA ANNETTE WHITE
On December 13th, 2019 heaven's gates opened and welcomed a new angel, Lisa Annette White.
She was born on November 20, 1957 to Ray and Pauline Gibson White. She grew up in Culloden and graduated from Milton High School. She began her career with Special Metals in Huntington 30 years ago and was so excited and looking forward to retiring in January.
She was hardworking and dedicated both in her work life and home life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her many nieces and nephews who were very special to her.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Roger, who she loved and missed very much. Left to cherish her memories are her parents, Ray and Pauline White, her sister, Margaret Lucas whom she loved so very much. She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Amber Lucas, Logan White(Laura), Heather Nowalk(Ben) and Charlie Lucas(Stephanie) along with their children, Gabe, Audrey, Garrett, Sarah, Victoria, Thomas, Tripp and Journey who were the lights of her life.
Lisa worked hard and loved fiercely and will be greatly missed by everyone, especially her cousins with whom she shared a unique and special bond. Our loss is heaven's gain and she will live on in our hearts forever.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home with Pastor Brent Beckett officiating burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, from 6 p.m. til 8 p.m. at Allen Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019