Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory - Radford
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA 24141
(540) 639-2456
Lloyd Loftus
Lloyd Gene Loftus


1936 - 2019
Lloyd Gene Loftus Obituary
LLOYD GENE LOFTUS, 83, of Fairlawn, Va., passed away Monday, November 25, 2019.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from Volvo Trucks.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Vallie Loftus; his wife, Glenna Loftus; and sister, Delores.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Loftus of Denver, Colo., and Craig Loftus and Myra Jones of Johnson City, Tenn.; granddaughter, Cassandra Loftus; sisters, Wanda Lee and Carol; and many other relatives and friends.
Graveside services with full military honors were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 27, at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the or the .
The Loftus family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia; www.mullins funeralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 1, 2019
