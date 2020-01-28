|
LLOYD HARMON HUNT 72, of Belle went home to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020 after a long illness.
He was a lifelong resident of Belle where he met the love of his life, Nancy. Lloyd retired from the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 132, was a 50-year member of Chelyan Masonic Lodge 158 and was a Sunday School teacher at Simmons Creek United Christian Church as a young adult. He had a passion for singing gospel music and spent the majority of his time traveling with various gospel quartets spreading his love of Jesus Christ. In his later years, he attended Rumble Community Baptist Church.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He never met a stranger and knew someone wherever he went. You could often find him in the bleachers, sidelines or audience supporting his grandchildren in their many activities.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Rev. Zack and Madaline Hunt and an infant brother, Ernest Lee Hunt.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Nancy; daughters, Alicha Hunt and Johnna (Todd) Dankmyer both of Charleston; son-in-law, Dan (Gina) Perry of Charleston; grandchildren, Maddie, Taylor and Haidyn Dankmyer, Kennedy and Hunter Perry; sister, Phyllis (Chuck) Holmes of Elkview/Cocoa, Florida; three nieces and one nephew.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Stanton and Staff for their continued support, love and care over the years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with the Pastor Richard Harold officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Lloyd's final cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral and there will be no other services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020