LLOYD J. BAILEY, 80, of South Charleston, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019, after a long illness.
He worked at General Motors in Mansfield, Ohio, and Viscose Fiber in Nitro, a member of the St. Albans Moose Lodge, a lifetime member and President of the VAA Camping Club. Lloyd was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of the Disabled Veterans of America. He was very loved by all his family and friends. Lloyd was saved and is now rejoicing in Heaven.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Bassel and Iva Bailey; brother, James Phillips; sister, Wilma Pauley; and brothers, Ron and Donald Vaughn.
He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Bailey; son, David Jones; granddaughters, Megan Bailey and Nikki Jones-Palmer; grandson, Matthew Bailey; great-grandchildren, Addyson France and Hudyson Palmer, Kennedy Bailey.
A celebration of Lloyd's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 1, at Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, W.Va., with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Burial will follow in Ortin Heights Cemetery, Nitro.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 31, at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 30, 2019