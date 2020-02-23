Home

Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
(304) 462-7660
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Ellyson Mortuary Inc
2 Vanhorn Dr
Glenville, WV 26351
View Map

Lloyd Richard Cayton

Lloyd Richard Cayton Obituary
LLOYD RICHARD CAYTON, 88, of Glenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, late in the evening of Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville, following an extended illness. Funeral Service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, W.Va., at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24. Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Lloyd R. Cayton with local arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020
