|
|
|
LLOYD RICHARD CAYTON, 88, of Glenville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, late in the evening of Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Genesis Health Care, Glenville, following an extended illness. Funeral Service will be at Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville, W.Va., at 11 a.m. Monday, February 24. Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the mortuary. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Lloyd R. Cayton with local arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020