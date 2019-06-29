LLOYD WILSON COLLINS, 70, of Charleston, passed away June 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.

Lloyd was born in Charleston on January 31, 1949, to the late James and Pearl Leachman Collins. He was retired from the Labor Union Local 1353 and was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a WVU Mountaineer Fan.

Along with his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by four sisters, Sandy Fleck, Artie Sullivan, Myrtle Ann Tenney and Paulette Warzy; and his dog, Drake.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alice Jenkins Collins; daughters, Jordin Collins of Nashville, Tenn., Erica Stinson and Tara Collins, both of Charleston; brother, James Collins Jr. of Newton; and two grandchildren, Zeida Collins and EvarJi Stinson.

At Lloyd's request, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.

Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

