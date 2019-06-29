Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd Wilson Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd Wilson Collins Obituary
LLOYD WILSON COLLINS, 70, of Charleston, passed away June 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Lloyd was born in Charleston on January 31, 1949, to the late James and Pearl Leachman Collins. He was retired from the Labor Union Local 1353 and was a U.S. Army veteran during Vietnam. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a WVU Mountaineer Fan.
Along with his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by four sisters, Sandy Fleck, Artie Sullivan, Myrtle Ann Tenney and Paulette Warzy; and his dog, Drake.
He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Alice Jenkins Collins; daughters, Jordin Collins of Nashville, Tenn., Erica Stinson and Tara Collins, both of Charleston; brother, James Collins Jr. of Newton; and two grandchildren, Zeida Collins and EvarJi Stinson.
At Lloyd's request, cremation will be honored and there will be no services.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 29 to July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now