LOIS VIRGINIA KNEPP ARMSTRONG, age 93, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at her home in French Creek, WV. She was born in Upshur County on July 25, 1926, to the late John E. and Ella V. Pill Knepp. Lois graduated from Upshur County High School in 1944, and from St. Mary's School of Nursing in Clarksburg in 1947. On April 9, 1955, she married WV State Trooper French W. Armstrong. Following his career, they were stationed in Elkins, Franklin, Keyser, Charleston and Beckley. They retired in 1981, to their farm in French Creek.
In addition to her parents Lois was preceded in death by her son Thomas Mark Armstrong, her grandson Mark Anthony Galeazzi, her sister Betty Jean Skidmore and her brother John E. "Jack" Knepp.
She is survived by her husband French Armstrong, son John Lee Armstrong, daughter Rebecca Galeazzi, and grandchildren: Alexandra, Stephanie and Hunter Armstrong; and two sisters: Rosemary Morrison of Unionville, OH and Grace Parker of Naples, FL.
Lois was a lifelong volunteer known for her commitment and service to her faith and community. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church, Rock Cave Aletha Chapter #82 Order of the Eastern Star, WV Farm Bureau, WV Christmas Tree Growers and Extension Homemakers. She supported her children and many others in their endeavors in 4-H, Scouting, Sports and music. Lois loved to cook, bake, craft and sew. She was a true naturalist and her knowledge of agriculture was astounding. She liked to "play in dirt" and raised nearly everything her family ate. She made beautiful floral arrangements and Christmas wreaths. Lois was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and her motto was "don't quit".
Friends will be received at the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5-7 PM with the Rock Cave Aletha Chapter #82 Order of the Eastern Star having services at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Interment will follow in the French Creek Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be extended to the Armstrong family at www.heavnerandcutright.com The Armstrong family has entrusted the Heavner and Cutright Funeral Chapel with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020