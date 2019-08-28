|
|
LOIS GERTRUDE CONNERY, 91 of Hurricane passed away Sunday August 25, 2019.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Connery; parents, Allen and Dora Smith; and siblings, Emily Dodd, Phyllis Davis, Sue Wagner, Wanda Dunlap and Charles Smith.
Lois was a former member of Fairview Primitive Baptist Church. She loved puzzles, flowers and her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was small but mighty and loved her family fiercely. She will be greatly missed.
Lois is survived by her children, Sandra Connery of Hurricane, Debra Taylor (Brad) of Scott Depot, William Steven Connery of Culloden; her grandchildren, Eric Allen Hicks, Meghann B. Gullage, Joshua William Taylor (Nickole), Caitlin Marie Connery and Ethan William Connery; great - grandchildren, Xander, Xayne, Wrigley, Logan, Grace and Archer; sisters, Betty Honaker of Culloden and Judy Hale of South Charleston.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 30, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor James Dennis officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Tornado. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the or the . The family would like to thank the staff of St. Mary's Medical Center for their care and compassion.
You may share memories of Lois by visiting her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the Connery family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019