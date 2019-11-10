|
LOIS HOWELL AULT, 80, formerly of Hurricane, W.Va., passed October 3, 2019, in Lexington, Ky.
Affectionately known as June Cleaver, by her former co-workers at WKEE, Lois was born January 9, 1939. The daughter of the late Ray R. and Mary Lawrence Mann, she was a graduate of Saint Albans High School and attended Bob Jones University. While raising her children, Lois was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hurricane, participating in circle, working with the youth, and serving on the flower committee. Lois assisted countless families in finding their forever home, while working as a realtor in the '70s and '80s. Lois loved her family fiercely and delighted in sending notes of encouragement. An avid UK basketball fan, moving to Lexington after retirement seemed the perfect fit.
Lois is survived by her devoted husband of 29 years, Ronald Ault. She's also survived by her brother, John (Michelle) Mann of Raleigh, N.C.; daughters, Teresa (Dan) Lawrence of Huntington, W.Va., Beth (John) Maddox of Richmond, Va., Carrie (Chris) Carlson of Virginia Beach, Va., Michelle (John) Grant of Lexington and Angie (Steve) Carlisle, also of Lexington.
She was Granny to grandchildren Megan (Josh) Hammond, T.J. (Sara) Maddox, Kristin (Jamaar Ferguson) Wright, Jacob, Gabe and Katie Lawrence, Madison and Lauren Alexander, and Josie and Jackson Grant, as well as great-grandchildren, Stella Ferguson, and Jake and Hadley Maddox.
Lois loved the ocean and her family will hold a private memorial in the Outer Banks of North Carolina to celebrate the life of this sweet and generous woman.
Her daughters would like to thank Ron for his sacrificial care, during her long illness.
Care Cremation Service of Lexington, Ky., was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019