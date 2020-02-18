Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
(304) 675-4384
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean (Little) Payne

Send Flowers
Lois Jean (Little) Payne Obituary
LOIS JEAN (LITTLE) PAYNE, 77, of Point Pleasant, formerly of Pomeroy,
OH, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington, WV.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Richard Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, OH. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at
the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -