LOIS OPHA (DUNBAR) GEORGE was born February 17, 1928, and received her heavenly wings Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice West, South Charleston.
Lois was born in Clear Creek, W.Va., to Leslie and Laura Opha Dunbar. Her mother passed away when she was a 2-year-old and her other mother, Carrie Stover Dunbar, raised her and her sisters and brothers to include: Thelma Deming (Forrest) of South Charleston; Nellie Pernelle (James) of Georgia; Julia Worley (Bill) of Beckley, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by three brothers, Dennie (Jean) Dunbar, Darrell (Barbara) Dunbar and Curtis (Donna) of Beckley; and two sisters, Juanita Morrison (Earl) of Charleston and Joan (David) Logowski of Beckley.
Lois was the last surviving member of the generation of her husband's brothers, sisters and in-laws. She was preceded in death by Carlyle (Eloise Nutter), Burt (Virginia) of Charleston, Bud (Ila) of Long Beach, California, Daphne Means Selbe (Marshall Means and Bob Selbe), Mescel Ferrell (Luther) and Vallie Mae Wilkerson (Junior).
She was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, John Sampson.
Lois and David G. George were married November 25, 1949, in Kentucky. He preceded her in death in May of 1995.
She is also survived by her daughter, Peggy Sampson (Phil Vanater) of St. Albans, and son, David George of Kannapolis, N.C.; four grandchildren, John David Sampson, Charleston; Stephen Sampson, Columbus, Ohio; Autumn George Smallwood (Kevin); Maryland and Andrew Forest George, Kannapolis, N.C.; three great-grandchildren, Gray Emerson Smallwood, Kellen Rowe Smallwood and Andrew Forest George Jr.; her dog, Molly; and numerous family and friends.
Lois graduated from Clear Fork High School and Beckley College. She taught school in a one-room schoolhouse for two years in the Whitesville, W.Va., area. She moved to Charleston in 1951 and she and David made their home there until she moved to St. Albans in 2000.
Lois' priority was her children and she was a stay-at-home mom involved in all their activities. The house was always filled with neighborhood kids, nieces and nephews. In 1968, she went to work at Stone & Thomas, working there for a number of years. She then began a career with the Department of Health & Human Services as a social worker, where she worked for 19 years. She loved being an advocate for children. She realized her "calling" of helping and caring for children that were disadvantaged and less fortunate than others. Many times, she would fill the trunk of her car with shoes from a discount outlet to give to the children she would encounter in her work.
After retiring, she decided she would care for children of working parents during the day. "Georgie," as she was known, became a "grandmother" for numerous children who continued to stay in contact with her throughout her life. She was the best wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She didn't just love you, she loved "bunches and bunches."
Lois was a long-time member of the Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Charleston, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday-school. After moving to St. Albans, she attended several churches. She was a devoted Christian throughout her life.
Service will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Carl "Chuck" Kinder officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Entombment will follow in the chapel at Graceland Memorial Gardens, South Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Lois' memory to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., West, Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would like to thank the caregivers who took wonderful care of her: Debbie Walls, Charlotte Legg and Terri Sampson; as well as her wonderful neighbors, Danny and Donna Atkinson.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019