

LOLA "MARIE" (DAVIS) CORNELL entered into peace June 18, 2019 at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Montgomery, W.Va., following an extended illness.

She was born on February 27, 1929, in Scarbro, W.Va., to Samuel and Lola Kessler.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Melvin Davis, and later husband, Henri V. Cornell; brothers: Charles and George Kessler, sisters: Margaret Reid, June Tolliver, Charlotte Burgess and Janet Gail Kessler.

Survivors are sons Paul Reid (Connie) of Caryville, Tenn., and Danny Davis (Carol) of Du Pont City, W.Va.; step-son: Henry Cornell (Ann) of Harleysville, Pa.; sister: Mary Perdue of Coal City, W.Va.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Lola Marie lived in Cannelton and Powellton, W.Va., for many years. She worked at Kelly's Drug Store and WV Tech Student Union in Montgomery. Upon leaving the area, she resided in Oceanview, Va., and managed an Oceanside Motel with her late husband, Henri. Upon retiring, they moved to Lehigh Acres, Fla., where they spent many days at the beach and made many new friends. Later after her husband's death, she returned to West Virginia.

At her request, there will be no services. Her wishes are being managed by the National Cremation and Burial Society in conjunction with Dodd - Payne - Hess Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Montgomery Nursing and Rehab for her care the past three years.

