If you knew her you loved her. LOLA ELSIE UNDERWOOD, "Sugar," 101, a lifelong resident of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord September 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar D. and Lucy E. Walker Price; husband, Paul F. Underwood; daughter, Mary Carroll; son-in-law, Edward Carroll; siblings, Gladys Combs, Phyllis Shaffer, Kermit Price and Herb Price; niece, Sandy Faber, and Austin Price (infant brother).
Left to cherish her memory are grandchildren Connie (Percy) Johnson and Eddie (Jan) Carroll, great - granddaughter Jessica Canfield and Jennifer Barker (Rick), great - grandson Jackson Barker, brother Willard Price (Glenva), and many nieces and nephews, along with extended family.
She was a founding member of Aldersgate Methodist Church and a member of Sissonville's Women's Club. She was an avid gardener, seamstress, a wonderful cook and loved to crochet. She loved spending time with family and her secret to longevity was do not worry about things and never give up! Her family and friends remember her for her personification of love, kindness, joy, and most of all her tremendous sense of humor all of which she maintained until her last breath.
Lola graduated from Sissonville High School in 1936. She was an emergency teacher at Asbury school (one room schoolhouse) and then moved on to complete her career of 45 years in charge of the records room at the board of education.
Special thanks to her brother, Willard and his wife Glenva, and niece Gail Price Ogden for their continued love and support.
Funeral service will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV, at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 13. Family will be accepting visitors from 2:30 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 12, 2019