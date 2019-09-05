|
LOLA HART, 85, left this earth to be with the Lord on August 29, 2019, after a long illness.
Lola was born in Charleston and worked for the telephone company for 50 years. Upon retiring, she worked the switchboard at Thomas Hospital until her medical issues arose this year.
Everyone who knew Lola talked about her beauty and style. Always never a hair out of place and dressed to the nines, often in her favorite color, white. People always described her as a real lady.
Until March of this year, she worked, drove (as usual a white Cadillac) and lived on her own. She had to take care of herself at a very young age and that spirit lived on in her throughout her life. As a young girl, she worked at the movie theatre and played guitar and sang on the radio.
One of Lola's greatest joys was baking for others, especially her pound cake and fudge.
For me, she was a wonderful mother. She taught me there was nothing I could not do if I put my mind to it and always believed in me. She was my best friend.
Lola was predeceased by her husband, Willard "Bill" Hart.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah White, and by Edward Hamilton.
Lola will be missed every day but will live on in our hearts forevever.
Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., with Pastor Jesse Waggoner officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
She will rest in peace with her husband Bill at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019