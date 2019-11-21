Home

O'Dell Funeral Home - Fayette Pike
1301 Fayette Pike
Montgomery, WV 25136
304-442-2123
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lona L. (Stuart) Blankenship


1943 - 2019
Lona L. (Stuart) Blankenship Obituary
LONA L. (STUART) BLANKENSHIP, 76, of Milton, West Virginia, died November 6, 2019. She was born on June 14, 1943 in Elkton, Maryland.
She worked at Marathon Coal Bit Company and Pray Construction.
She was a kind and generous soul who enjoyed conversation, working, and reading. She was a Christian and accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior and was always grateful for life and the gifts bestowed upon her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Hardy; her mother, Gusta Hardy; her husbands, Eric (Gus) Stuart and Bill Blankenship; her brothers, Benjamin Hardy, Dwight Hardy, Dwayne Hardy; and her son, Rocky Stuart.
She was survived by her children, Dean Stuart and Jeff Stuart; her grandchildren, Josh Stuart, Shane Stuart, Levi Stuart, Canaan Stuart, Hannah Stuart, and Silas Stuart, as well as her sisters, Carol Miller, Joyce Hardy, and Debbie Jones; and her brothers, Tom and Mike Hardy. She also had many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery, West Virginia, with Pastor Samuel Bounds officiating.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019
