Waybright Funeral Home
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
(304) 372-2881
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
511 Church St S
Ripley, WV 25271
Lonny Bruce Lanham Obituary
LONNY BRUCE LANHAM, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at home in Surfside Beach, South Carolina.
Lonny was raised in West Virginia and graduated from Sissonville High School in 1973. He attended Marshall University before relocating to Myrtle Beach, SC. He was employed for several years at AVX Corporation in Myrtle Beach, and until his illness two years ago was the manager of Myrtle Beach Resort.
Lonny loved riding his Harley Davidson and missed it when he could no longer ride. He especially loved his "Pom" dog which he called "Buzzard".
He was preceded in death by his parents Roy E. (1997) and Urita K. Lanham(2018).
He is survived by his daughter Carol A. Demersman, and grandson, Michael S. Haynes. He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating Lonny's life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 11 a.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.
In lieu of flowers donation may be made to in Lonny's memory.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 24, 2019
