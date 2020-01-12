|
|
LORA L. SANDS went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020.
She was born on March 10, 1963, a daughter of the late Wanda J. Neal and Carl W. Neal.
Lora was a 33-year employee of Lincoln County Schools and children's church leader at her church. She has touched thousands of lives and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Christopher Sands; her son, Trevor Sands (BeShawn); her grandsons, Josiah and TreyShawn Sands; her sister, Carla Bradbury (David); her brother, Kent Neal (Jane); and her nephew, Wyatt Neal.
A memorial service will be held 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Living Faith Church, 8967-9225 Ohio Avenue, Marmet.
You may visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories of Lora with the family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020