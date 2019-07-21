Services Callender Funeral Home Llc 706 Rebecca St Charleston , WV 25387 (681) 265-9101 Viewing 11:00 AM Levi First Missionary Baptist Church Rand , WV View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lorene Craig Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lorene Booker Craig

LORENE BOOKER CRAIG, formerly of Rand, died Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Lancaster, Texas. She was 88.

She was born in Rand on October 18, 1930, to the late Robert and Rosa Booker. She was one of the couple's 10 children.

She was a 1948 graduate of Garnet High School in Charleston. She married Ralph Craig in 1949 and to that union three children were born, Debbie, Randy and Candy. Lorene and Ralph celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death in 2000.

Lorene worked as a gift wrapper at Stone & Thomas in downtown Charleston, where she made perfect bows, and as a custodian and library assistant at the West Virginia State Law Library at the State Capitol Complex. She also worked as an usher at the Charleston Civic Center.

In her retirement, Lorene took on the role of babysitter, taking several children into her charge.

Lorene was a lifelong member of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Levi First Baptist Mission Ministry. She also was a dedicated volunteer at Manna Meal in Charleston and wherever else a hand was needed.

She loved sports, particularly softball, which she played for years. She always enjoyed getting a game going, be it sports or cards. She could often be found during family gatherings making appraising faces at her hand of cards in games of bid whist or Po-Ke-No.

She loved her family and friends and showed her affection often with baked goods and snacks. Her cakes and cookies were legendary.

She enjoyed visiting with friends or sitting on the porch of the Rand home she shared with her family for more than 50 years, waving at people as they went by.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings Louanna Jones, Robert Booker, Emmett Booker, Donald Booker and John Henry Booker; children Debra "Debbie" Floyd and son-in-law Lionell Floyd, and James "Randy" Craig and daughter-in-law Rita Craig.

She leaves behind four sisters, Antoinette Hairston of Gary, Indiana; Bonnie Wilson and Ramona Collier, both of Chicago, Illinois; and Kay (Robert) Wesley of Dunbar, West Virginia. She also leaves behind a daughter, Lorene "Candy" (Gerald) Robinson of DeSoto, Texas; grandchildren Trevelyan (Nhi) Floyd of Maryland, Tremayne (Senedra) Floyd of Virginia, Ashley Craig, Adam Craig and Nancy Aaron Craig, all of West Virginia, Tiffani (Richard) Martin and Tiara (Damontre) Moore of Texas; great - grandchildren Katelyn Floyd, Jiselle Floyd, Tyler Floyd, Allison Floyd, Alex Craig-Nevels, Bradley Floyd, Rita-Denise Craig, Jayce Floyd, Sekani Moore, and Aiden Turner, and as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family.

A viewing will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Levi First Missionary Baptist Church with a short service to follow. Rev. James Jackson will officiate the service. She will be interred at Tyler Mountain Memorial Gardens in Tyler Mountain.

Callender Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019