Mrs. LORENE MAE (STEPHENS) BARNETT, 87, of Hometown, went home to be with the Lord December 22, 2019, at Cabell Health Care with her family by her side.
She attended Wilkinson Memorial United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Louis Gene "Lujack" Barnett; parents, Stanley and Letha Stephens; son-in-law, Bill O'Dell; sister, Mildred Stephens; and brothers, Harold, Ralph and David Wayne Stephens.
Lorene is survived by daughters Judy O'Dell of Poca, and Cindy Jones and husband Adrain of Winfield; sister, Mary Purdy of Cross Lanes; brother, Charles Stephens and his friend Mary Swartz of OH; grandchildren, Tina Shoemaker and husband Mike of Ona, Joshua O'Dell and wife Kristina of Charleston, SC, and Logan Jones of Winfield; and great-grandson, Caden Shoemaker of Ona.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Cabell Health Care and all the friends and family for your love and support during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Wilkinson Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 236, Hometown, WV 25109.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Lorene Stephens Barnett will be 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with Pastors Wayne Hooper and Fred Elliott officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Barnett family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019