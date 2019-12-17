|
LORENE B. PENN, 87, of Powellton passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Service will be at 12 noon on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon with Rev. Isaac Kinney officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Viewing will be from 11 a.m. till time of service on Wednesday at the church. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019