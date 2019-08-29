|
LORETHA WOODS, 80, of Charleston, fell asleep in death on August 24, 2019, at CAMC.
She was born in Milburn, to the belated Beatrice Smith and George Saunders.
She was also preceded in death by husband Herkless and grandson Evan Woods.
Left to cherish her memories are daughters Cheryl (Stacy) Greene, Ingrid Woods and son Herkless (Cheryl) Woods: sister; Jacqueline Smith. Included are also many grandchildren, nieces, nine great - grandchildren, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, August 30, at Preston Funeral Home, followed by a Memorial talk at 1 p.m., with Thomas Toliver Jr. officiating.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 29, 2019