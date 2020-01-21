Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Good Shepherd Mortuary Inc
335 5Th Ave
South Charleston, WV 25303
(304) 744-3446
Loretta Ann (Henson) Patton

Loretta Ann (Henson) Patton Obituary
We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
II Corinth. 5:8
LORETTA ANN (HENSON) PATTON, 84, of Dunbar, fell asleep at her earthly residence and awoke in the presence of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born on July 2, 1935, to the late Kermit D. and Goldie Cavender Henson. Loretta had a beautiful singing voice, was an accomplished pianist and loved gospel music. She sang and played piano for several gospel groups and churches through the years. She truly loved the Lord, loved serving Him, and served Him well through her compassion and care for friends, family and those in need. She especially demonstrated a servant's heart through her devotion and care of her late husband, Lewis E. "Buck" Patton.
Loretta was also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Shirley Henson; brother-in-law, Charles Goldsmith; mother and father-in-law, Nellie and Agee Patton; Buck's aunt and uncle who raised him, Elbert and Opal Woody; and his sister, Kitty Patton Morgan.
Surviving, daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Jay Carnell; granddaughters, Bethany Carnell Harper and her husband Mark, Ciara Carnell; great - granddaughter, Peyton Grace Harper; sister, Betty Goldsmith; brothers-in-law, Jim Patton (Pat), Jerry Patton Jeannie), Larry Patton (Margie); and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the caregivers who spent the last few weeks providing such loving care and assistance to Loretta, allowing her to stay in her home. We know you were angels sent from God!
Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, with Pastor Randy Ledsome and Pastor Aaron Finney officiating. Entombment will be in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr. #900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
