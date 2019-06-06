|
LORETTA L. "LORIE" BUCK, 51, of Winfield passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at C.A.M.C. Teays Valley following a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rhonda Buck and Robin Linville; and by her brother, Darrin Buck.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Sue Nease, of Leon; daughter, Heather McCormick, of Starkville Miss.; son, Brandon Hickman, of Poca; grandchildren, Triston McCormick, Ava McCormick, Emma Gail McCormick, Gracin Hickman, Ellie Hickman and Amin Hickman; sister, Pam Stover, of Midway; and brother, Tony Buck of Buffalo.
Memorial service will be held at noon, on Saturday, June 8, at Raynes Funeral Home, in Buffalo with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the guestbook may be signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 6 to June 8, 2019