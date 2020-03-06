|
|
LORETTA SUE EAGLE THOMAS entered into rest with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 3:20 p.m., after a long battle with cancer.
She is survived by her children, Jerry Lee Thomas Jr. and Tracy Marinski; her son-in-law, James Marinski; her grandchildren, Nichole Waggoner, Trent Waggoner, Tiereney Sheldon, Michaela Sheldon and Jacob Sanders; her great - grandchildren, Kenslee Withrow, Kendra Waggoner and Olivia Waggoner; her sisters, Patsy Sullivan and Lesa Lambey; and brothers-in-law, Kenny Sullivan and Clint Lambey.
She will fellowship in heaven with her mother, Louella Vance; her father, Denver Eagle; and her granddaughter, Skyler Withrow.
She was a woman of Christ and a member of Mammoth Penecostal Church, where she considered the entire congregation family.
A celebration of her life will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Gauley Bridge Methodist Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020