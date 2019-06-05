|
LORETTA SUE HUMPHREY (Sizemore), 74, of Belva, entered into rest Sunday, June 2, 2019. Born April 2, 1945, in Lizemores, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lenora (Morton) Sizemore.
Loretta is survived by her daughter Loretta (Andy) Waugh of Belva and grandson Tyler A. Waugh. She was a faithful member of the Christian Church of Lizemore.
Funeral Service will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Christian Church of Lizemore, with Minister Thurman Sizemore officiating. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Ansted.
Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
