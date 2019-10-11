Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home
409 6Th Ave
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4325
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Winfield Baptist Church
12902 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Winfield Baptist Church
12902 Winfield Road
Winfield, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Russell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Russell Obituary

LORI RUSSELL, 52, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Newnan, GA.
Lori was an accountant for Service Experts. She was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Winfield High School, class of 1985. Lori was also a graduate of Piedmont Baptist University, Winston-Salem, NC, and Liberty University, Raleigh, VA. Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Chris Russell; daughter, Heather Russell; son and daughter-in-law, J.C. and Trish Russell; grandchildren, Charlotte, Serenity and Michael; parents, Jim and Donna Steele Taylor; sisters, Shelly Hardy and Vicki Taylor; brother, Mike Taylor.
A Life Celebration Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Winfield Baptist Church, 12902 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, with Pastor David Johns officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
You may visit Lori's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Russell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lori's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now