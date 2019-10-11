|
|
LORI RUSSELL, 52, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital, Newnan, GA.
Lori was an accountant for Service Experts. She was a member of Winfield Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Winfield High School, class of 1985. Lori was also a graduate of Piedmont Baptist University, Winston-Salem, NC, and Liberty University, Raleigh, VA. Surviving are her loving husband of 34 years, Chris Russell; daughter, Heather Russell; son and daughter-in-law, J.C. and Trish Russell; grandchildren, Charlotte, Serenity and Michael; parents, Jim and Donna Steele Taylor; sisters, Shelly Hardy and Vicki Taylor; brother, Mike Taylor.
A Life Celebration Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Winfield Baptist Church, 12902 Winfield Road, Winfield, WV, with Pastor David Johns officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 or Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
You may visit Lori's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is honored to serve the Russell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 11, 2019