LORRAINE MARION (HAMMONS) ASBURY, age 95, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019, a Elder Care Nursing Home, Ripley.
She was born November 7, 1924, to George W. and Lona A. Marion in Elkview.
She was predeceased by her parents and her husbands, Esaw Hammons and Wilbur Asbury. Also preceding hrer in death were her sisters, Coleen Wines, Opal Flowers, Reba Hammonds; her brothers, Hall Marion, William Marion and James Marion; and her loving son-in-law, Sanford Allen Thomas.
Lorraine is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Coleman, and her children. Roger (Phyllis) Hammons, Hilda (Sarrford Allen) Thomas, and Ray Allen Hammons. Also surviving are her six grandchildren: Clint Hammons, Jennifer Nester, Alana Eads, Sanford A. Thomas II, Eric Hammons and Bradley Hammons; 13 great-grandchildren and three great - great - grandchildren.
Lorraine was a member of the Leatherwood Primitive Advent Christian Church for over 60 years, and one of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren.
Sincere appreciation is extended to the staff at Elder Care for the special love and care provided to our mom, and especially for the courtesy and attention given to mom and her family these last two weeks of her life. A very special "Thank You" to Lucinda and Jill who loved and cared for mom too the past five years.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, December 23. at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, with Reverend Adam Nester officiating. Entombment will follow at the Floral Hills Mausoleum. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019