|
|
LORRAINE DALE SAMPLES ROSE, of Ovapa entered into rest Monday March 9, 2020 at CAMC Memorial.
Born September 30, 1954 to the late Gerald and Geraline Brown Samples Lorraine was a retired Post Master for the United States Postal Service.
She is survived by her husband George A. Rose of Ovapa; by three sons and daughter-in-laws, Ira and Jennifer McKitrck ll of Ovapa, Joshua and Stephanie McKitrck of Ovapa, Stepson Brian and Sarah Rose of New Albany IN.
Lorraine is also survived by one brother Gerald B. Samples of Ashville SC, and one sister Cathy Samples Harman of Cana, VA. Six Grandchildren and Several Nieces and Nephews.
Funeral Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Clay, WV with Minister Stewart Cottrell officiating.
Burial will follow at the Salisbury Cemetery, Ivydale.
Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Wilson-Smith Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rose Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 12, 2020