LOU VERNA HALE, 92, of Scott Depot, passed away January 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Charles Lloyd Hale; father, Felix Licle Boland; mother, Lottie Blanche Boland; brothers, Felix Licle Boland, John Robert Boland, Herbert B. Boland; sisters, Lahoma June Crotshin, Virginia Marie Dodd, Betty Joyce Bragg; son, Thomas Steven Hale; and grandson, Steven Matthew King.
She is survived by sisters, Eva Ruth Mann, Janice Fern Milhoan; son, Charles Cameron Hale; daughter, Louise Elaine Hale; grandchildren, Mary Lou Hale, Charles Cameron Hale, Jr., Roger Lloyd Hale, Cameron Hale; six great - grandchildren; one great - great - grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020