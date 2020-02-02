Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum
Cross Lanes, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lou Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lou Verna Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lou Verna Hale Obituary
LOU VERNA HALE, 92, of Scott Depot, passed away January 30, 2020.
She was preceded in death by husband of 50 years, Charles Lloyd Hale; father, Felix Licle Boland; mother, Lottie Blanche Boland; brothers, Felix Licle Boland, John Robert Boland, Herbert B. Boland; sisters, Lahoma June Crotshin, Virginia Marie Dodd, Betty Joyce Bragg; son, Thomas Steven Hale; and grandson, Steven Matthew King.
She is survived by sisters, Eva Ruth Mann, Janice Fern Milhoan; son, Charles Cameron Hale; daughter, Louise Elaine Hale; grandchildren, Mary Lou Hale, Charles Cameron Hale, Jr., Roger Lloyd Hale, Cameron Hale; six great - grandchildren; one great - great - grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, West Virginia Mausoleum, Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the mausoleum chapel.
You may share memories of Mrs. Hale by visiting her tribute page at Chapman FuneralHomes.com.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Hale family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lou's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries