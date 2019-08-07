Home

Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church
105 Whitman Creek Road
Whitman, WV
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church
105 Whitman Creek Road
Whitman, WV
View Map
LOUANNA COLLINS, 81, of Monaville, W.Va., was met by Heavenly Angels and escorted to her Heavenly home on Sunday, August 4, 2019. A Celebration of the Life of LouAnna Collins will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, at Cornerstone Family Fellowship Church, 105 Whitman Creek Road, Whitman, W.Va. Visitation will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 9, at the church. Honaker Funeral Home of Logan, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
