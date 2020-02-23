|
Louetta Bell "Boggs" Fields
LOUETTA BELL "BOGGS" FIELDS, born October 17, 1931, in Big Otter, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of February 21, 2020, at her home in Big Otter. She was 88 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Minnie Boggs; sisters, Leoma Short and Jean Baker; and brothers, Darrell and Martin Boggs.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Harold L. Fields; children, Kenneth G. Fields and wife Kristina, Gary A. Fields and wife Gail, and Harold B. Fields and wife Norma; brother, Alan Boggs; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family would like thank her caregivers that took wonderful care of her, especially Molly Hypes for her love and support.
Louetta's funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, at Wilson - Smith Funeral Home, Clay. W.Va. Burial will follow at the Boggs Cemetery, Big Otter. Friends may visit with the family from 12 to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020