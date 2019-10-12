|
LOUIE GENE AVERSON, 85, of Whitesville, passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at home.
He was born on December 22, 1933, to the late Andy and Delia Averson. He was a retired coal miner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Earlene Kay, and brothers, Roger Averson and Andy Averson Jr.; three brothers-in-law, Larry Darby, Herman Minella and Vernon Harless.
Louie is survived by his son, Richard Averson and his wife, Michelle; a granddaughter, who he cherished and loved more than anything, Camilla Averson; siblings: Lorena Darby of N.C., Shirly Minella of Ohio, Mary Jane Harless of Whitesville, Nancy Morgan of S.C., Jimmy Averson of Whitesville and Brenda Massey and husband Harvey of Whitesville.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Whitesville, W.Va., with Rev. Ronnie Santonio officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetery Orgas. The visitation will be one hour before the service.
Online condolences can be made at www.armstrong funeralhomewv.com.
Thank you for all the kind words and prayers. We will never forget the thoughtfulness of our precious family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Freddy Harless, Vince Massey, Johnnie Elswick, Jimmy Howell, Martin Kuhl and David McFalls.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 12, 2019