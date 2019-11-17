|
|
LOUISE CATHERINE YOUNG, age 92, of South Charleston, passed on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at South River Health and Rehabilitation Center in Edgewater, MD.
Louise was born October 30, 1927, in Richwood, WV, daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Walton Sims. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Young.
She retired from the WV Library Commission as a human resources director. She had attended Mountain Heights Church. She enjoyed ball room dancing and the associated clubs. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother. Her great-granddaughters were the love of her life.
Louise is survived by her son, Gary, his wife Debbie, of South Charleston; two grandsons, Jason, his wife Heather, and Eric, his wife Becky, all of Annapolis, MD; great-grandchildren, Emmaline, Elise, and Lyla; sister, Ruth Pauley, her husband Hyman, of South Charleston; and two brothers, Jack Sims, his wife June, of Atlanta, GA, and Gene Sims, his wife Virginia, of St. Albans.
A service to Honor the Life of Louise will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, at Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston, with Pastor Andy Kinder officiating. Interment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Family and friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday evening, also at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service time.
Memories of Louise may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019