LOUISE CUNNINGHAM, 92, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Louise was born to the late Dr Sheldon Fisher, DVM and Alfa Fisher on January 4, 1927. She was immersed in her Methodist community which was a support from an early age. She was a member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church of St Albans. Louise was career driven and during WWII, she excelled while being one of the few women in a male dominant field. She received her Doctorate of Pharmacy from WVU. While working as a pharmacist at Miller Pharmacy and Loop Pharmacy, she became a familiar face in the community.

Louise was a lifelong learner who studied religions, loved music and nature. She was a delight to be around, sharing her wealth of knowledge and her sense of humor. Louise always tried to stay current as technology changed and took computer courses at the senior center.

Louise was blessed with a loving marriage to Dr. Donald E. Cunningham whom she met while studying at WVU. Together they had two sons, Donald Cunningham Jr. and Andrew Cunningham, all whom have also joined their own walk with the Lord. Louise was a great supporter of both of her sons and an advocate for gay rights.

Louise was a world traveler, enjoyed nature walks with friends and hikes though West Virginia's beautiful state parks while studying wildflower. She and Don owned a small farm and both enjoyed gardening. Louise was competitive at playing games. She played Mah Jong and was an active member of her bridge club.

Louise is survived by her friend and caregiver, Linda Bricker; Lanny Miller (Dottie) of Liberty, Linda McKeny of Charleston and Stevie Fisher (Ann) of Liberty. She thought of Sarah Bricker Perry, of Cincinnati, as a daughter and her children, Sarah Beth Perry Evans and Morgan Perry as her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Andrews United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, with the Pastor Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Burial will be in Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service.

You may visit Louise's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Cunningham family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 12 to July 14, 2019