LOUISE G. "MIMI" FULLER SMITH, 86, went to be with the Lord November 6, 2019.
She was born in Burlington, VT, on February 23, 1933, to the late Ted and Gertrude Fuller. She was raised in Niagara Falls, NY, with many happy memories there. In 1950, the family moved to St. Albans, WV, where she graduated from St. Albans High School (class of 1951). There, she met the love of her life, Charles R. Smith, whom she was married to for 52 years. She went to airline training school in Kansas City and received a job with American Airlines in Washington, DC.
She enjoyed many things in her lifetime, mainly raising and taking care of several children, as she was put on Earth to do. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, swimming and going on vacation.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Smith.
She is survived by daughters Joyce Hope Smith Mayhew and Janet Faith Smith Benjamin; three grandchildren, Brian Mayhew, Hope Walker (Brad), and Brittany Whaley (Tyler); six great-granddaughters, Karly, Nikki, Audrey and Jenna Walker, and Emme and Lyla Whaley. She is also survived by two brothers, Frank Fuller (Janet) and Ret. Major Charles Fuller (Lynne), and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her beloved dog, Wilson.
We would like to give a special thanks to her Hospice nurse Kim, her CNA Kristen, and her caretaker Tiffany for the excellent care and love shown to our mother.
Now she is in heaven with God, her beloved husband Charles, and all her deceased loved ones.
"They lived and laughed and loved and left. And the world will never be the same."
Per Louise's wishes, a private graveside service will be held for family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
You may visit Louise's tribute page at bartlettnichols funeralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, WV, is assisting the family with her final wishes.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 10, 2019