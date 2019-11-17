|
LOUISE M. JONES, 82, of Griffithsville, passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice - West, Friday, November 8, 2019.
She was born in January 4, 1937, in Mammoth, to the late Jasper and Lucille Harvey. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Hugh O. Jones, and her son, Ralph E. Jones.
She is survived by her children, Sheila Jamison (Jarrett) of Morgantown, Alan Jones (Paula), Keith Jones (Rita) and Olin Jones, all of Griffithsville; grandchildren, Ashley, Jarrett, Jessica, Jeremy, Keithie, Dustin and Derek; five great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Stewart, Faye Chafin (Jack); and brother, Paul Harvey.
Louise was a homemaker and loved her family. She was a gardener, and enjoying canning, reading, old flower gardens, and embroidering.
Graveside Service will be held at 12 Noon Friday, November 22, in the chapel of Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with Pastor Isaiah Hatfield officiating.
A meal will be provided for family and friends at McCorkle Free Will Baptist Church following the service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.barlow bonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 17, 2019