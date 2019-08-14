|
LOYD MACK TRUMAN, 88, of Charleston, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on August 11, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
A lifelong resident of Charleston, Loyd was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Loyd was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served as a blimp mechanic. He spent nearly 30 years working in the trucking industry throughout the Kanawha Valley. Loyd loved fixing anything with an engine and was always the first person to offer to help solve any mechanical issue.
Loyd is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ramona Truman; his sons, Michael (Leta Jean) of Pickerington, Ohio, and Timothy (Lori) of Gaithersburg, Maryland; daughter, Lisa of Louisville, Kentucky; and three grandchildren, Joseph Payne, Michael Payne, and Gwenhwyvar Truman.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 15, in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019