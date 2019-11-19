Home

Evans Funeral Home
334 Crawley Creek Rd
Chapmanville, WV 25508
304-855-3232
MR. LUCIAN T. "BUD" JONES, JR., 78 of Hart, WV died on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at CAMC Memorial Division at Charleston, WV. A private Mausoleum Service will be held for Lucian T. "Bud" Jones, Jr., at Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington, WV. Friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Chapmanville, WV. Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV are in charge of the arrangements
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019
