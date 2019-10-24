|
LUCILE GERTRUDE MARTSOLF, 82, of Cross Lanes, and previously of Huntington, was born December 6, 1936, in Butler, Pa., to the late Francis Louis and Laura Belle (Harbison) Martsolf. On October, 23, 2019, surrounded by her children, Lucile passed due to complications from a courageous 17-year battle of alzheimer's / dimentia, at Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital.
Lucile loved her family and being of service to others. She marveled at the beauty found on this earth, she liked to play cards, bowl, watch movies and had a lovely soprano voice. She proudly accepted recognition for 32 years of service with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring from the Huntington location as a mail carrier at the age of 66.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Norman Martsolf, Guy Martsolf, George Martsolf, and a sister, Wilda Belle Groves, all of Butler, Pa.
Cherishing her memory are her beloved children, Jeanne Keil, (wife Valerie Ferretti), Hurricane, Utah, Kimberley Meerbeek, (husband Tim Meerbeek), Lake Worth, Fla., Brian Martsolf, (wife Carlene Wilson), Greenville, S.C., and Michelle Lewis, Cross Lanes, in addition to her sister, Geraldine Heemer (husband Tag Heemer), Butler, Pa.; brother, Dale Martsolf, (wife Betty Martsolf), Butler, Pa., and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cherished loved ones. Memorial services will be held in Charleston, W.Va., and Butler, Pa., at times to be determined.
The family is grateful to Kanawha Valley Senior Services, as well as the care provided by Paulette Reed, and Hubbard Hospice House West at Thomas Hospital.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice, KVSS, or the Edmund Caskie
Harrison Fund at St. John's Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Arrangements are in care of Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 24, 2019