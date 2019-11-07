Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Montgomery Memorial Park
London, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Matics
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Elizabeth O'Dell Matics


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucy Elizabeth O'Dell Matics Obituary

LUCY ELIZBETH O'DELL MATICS, 92, of Fairmont, formerly of Handley, passed away on November 3, 2019.
She was born on July 22, 1927, in Cannelton, to the late Orion and Mary Lanham O'Dell.
She was also preceded by her husband, Billy Matics Sr.; son, James Matics; granddaughter, Andrea; and great-granddaughter, Lauren.
She was a nurse at Montgomery General Hospital for 20 years and a lifetime member of Handley Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Matics (Debbie), David Matics (Lori); her daughter, Linda Pollastrini (Bill); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 12 noon on Friday at the chapel at Montgomery Memorial Park at London, with Rev. Essie Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -