LUCY ELIZBETH O'DELL MATICS, 92, of Fairmont, formerly of Handley, passed away on November 3, 2019.
She was born on July 22, 1927, in Cannelton, to the late Orion and Mary Lanham O'Dell.
She was also preceded by her husband, Billy Matics Sr.; son, James Matics; granddaughter, Andrea; and great-granddaughter, Lauren.
She was a nurse at Montgomery General Hospital for 20 years and a lifetime member of Handley Baptist Church.
She is survived by her sons, Billy Matics (Debbie), David Matics (Lori); her daughter, Linda Pollastrini (Bill); seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Service will be at 12 noon on Friday at the chapel at Montgomery Memorial Park at London, with Rev. Essie Ford officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial park.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odell funeralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , WV Chapter, 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 7, 2019