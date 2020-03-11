|
LUCY MARIE HOWERTON, 87, of Sandyville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born September 2, 1932 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Noah A. and Phyllis Bell Harrison.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roy Howerton; children Rose Marie Belle of Clarksburg, Ricky Howerton (Kathy) of Kenna and Philip Howerton (Cheryl) of Parkersburg; Brothers Larry Harrison (Patsy) of St. Albans, Johnny Harrison (Sandy) of Louisville, KY and David Harrison (Sharon) of Louisville, KY; Grandchildren Kelly Rockhold (Scott), Holly Belle, Juliet Belle, Franklin Howerton (Megan), Kristabelle Collins (Chad), Michael Howerton (Olena), and Michelle Drain. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Francisco and Joan Harrison-Yallourakis.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Bud McVey officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery at Sandyville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020