Lucy Howerton

Lucy Howerton Obituary

LUCY MARIE HOWERTON, 87, of Sandyville passed away Monday, March 9, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center following an extended illness.
She was born September 2, 1932 in Charleston, WV a daughter of the late Noah A. and Phyllis Bell Harrison.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Roy Howerton; children Rose Marie Belle of Clarksburg, Ricky Howerton (Kathy) of Kenna and Philip Howerton (Cheryl) of Parkersburg; Brothers Larry Harrison (Patsy) of St. Albans, Johnny Harrison (Sandy) of Louisville, KY and David Harrison (Sharon) of Louisville, KY; Grandchildren Kelly Rockhold (Scott), Holly Belle, Juliet Belle, Franklin Howerton (Megan), Kristabelle Collins (Chad), Michael Howerton (Olena), and Michelle Drain. She is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Francisco and Joan Harrison-Yallourakis.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Bud McVey officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery at Sandyville.
Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020
