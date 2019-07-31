Home

Stockert Sizemore Funeral Home - Flatwoods
225 Main Street
Flatwoods, WV 26621
(304) 765-5371
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home
378 Flatwoods Corner Road
Flatwoods, WV
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel
Flatwoods, WV
Luella Rose (Herndon) Weaver


1949 - 2019
Luella Rose (Herndon) Weaver Obituary
LUELLA ROSE (HERNDON) WEAVER, of Winchester, Va., walked into Heaven with her gardening tools ready to cultivate and beautify on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, at the funeral home. The Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods, W.Va., will be caring for the Weaver family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
