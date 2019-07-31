|
|
|
LUELLA ROSE (HERNDON) WEAVER, of Winchester, Va., walked into Heaven with her gardening tools ready to cultivate and beautify on Sunday, July 28, 2019. A service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at the Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home Chapel, Flatwoods. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, August 2, at the funeral home. The Stockert - Paletti Funeral Home of Flatwoods, W.Va., will be caring for the Weaver family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019