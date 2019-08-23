|
LUGENE EARL GROVES, 93, of Mt. Nebo, passed away at Summersville Regional Hospital on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones and a very loving staff following a short illness.
Lugene was born on March 26, 1926, at Bruce, to the late Okey and Gladys Beam Groves.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Dix Groves; son, Michael Scott Groves; grandson, Michael Lugene Groves; brothers, Homer and wife Hilda, Boyd, Buster and wife, Lucy; sister, Annilee Hughes.
Lugene was a proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He spent many years as a Boy Scout leader and he was loved by his family and his community.
Survivors include a daughter, Kimberly (Stanton) Hellems; son, Bobby (Rita) Groves; daughter, Robin (Michael) Losch; son, Daniel (Elizabeth) Groves; grandsons, Danny (Emily) Swiger, Aaron (Sarah) Hellems; granddaughters, Pamela (Gus) Gutierrez, Carrie (Jason) Shaffer, Kelly (John) Thompson; great grandchildren, Madeline Swiger, Michael Gutierrez, Savannah and Katherine Hellems, Ryan Thompson, Tyler, Hunter and Renee Shaffer, Jacob and Isaiah Groves; sister-in-law, Phyllis Groves; many nieces, nephews; Aunt Mertie Dooley, and extended family.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, at Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle, W.Va., with Pastor Doug Beam and Pastor Tim McClung officiating. Burial will follow at the Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.
Friends may call Saturday evening at the funeral chapel from 6 to 8 p.m.
Online condolences www. wallaceandwallacefh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019