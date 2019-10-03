|
|
LUKE BRADLEY departed for his heavenly flight on September 30, 2019. He was born January 9, 2014.
He never crawled, but scooted everywhere. At the age of 4, he began to stand. Miraculously at 4 1/2, he began to walk. Soon after, he began to run and climb. Luke never stopped until he took the wings of the morning and flew off to Glory. There, he was welcomed by loved ones, and now he awaits the homecoming of the redeemed saints of God.--Psalms 139:9,10
Luke was preceded in death by his Pawpaw, Delano Bradley; his Poppy, Randy Ericson; and his uncle, Robert Fields.
Luke is survived by, his mom and dad, Travis and Jessica Bradley of Nitro; his siblings, Autumn, Travis, Caleb, Kalya, Angelia, Hannah, Curtis, Faith, Eden and Jonathan; his Mawmaw, Ruby Bradley of Hurricane; his Nonnie, Adrienne Ericson of Villages, Florida; his aunt and uncle, Matt and Marjorie Bradley of Hurricane; his aunts and uncles, Vicki and Leo Chapman of Hurricane, David and Joy Jorgensen of Dawsonville, Georgia; his cousins, Tara and Ryan Beckett and their children (Brad, Jackson and Nathan) of Hurricane, JB and Ryanne Bradley and their children (Eli and Isaiah) of Hurricane, Kenton Jorgensen, Nolan Jorgensen, Corban Jorgensen, and Declan Jorgenson of Dawsonville, Georgia; his extended family; his Providence Baptist Church family; his doctors, nurses, and therapists; and many many dear praying friends.
A Celebration of Lukes life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 5, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with his father, Pastor Travis Bradley, and Pastor Roger Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in John Beane Cemetery, Sissonville.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, also at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Bradley Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019