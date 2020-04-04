|
LULA BELL HAYES, 87, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord April 2, 2020. Private graveside service will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, at Ortin Heights Cemetery, Rock Branch. The family will have a private gathering at the funeral home prior to the service at Curry Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www. curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., has been caring for families since 1950.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 4, 2020